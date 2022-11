Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at CDF Labor Law on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Delta Air Lines to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Park Law on behalf of Bon Sung Koo, alleges that the defendant induced Kim to move from South Korea to Los Angeles for a management position, then denied making an employment offer after Koo had already relocated. The case is 2:22-cv-08294, Koo v. Delta Air Lines Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

November 14, 2022, 5:11 PM