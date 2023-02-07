Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed a biometric privacy class action against security company Brink's to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Fish Potter Bolanos and Werman Salas on behalf of employees who drive the defendant's armored transport vehicles with SmartDrive Systems technology. According to the complaint, the vehicles are equipped with driver-facing cameras which capture and store facial scans in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case is 1:23-cv-00760, Konow v. Brink's Inc.

Business Services

February 07, 2023, 6:12 PM