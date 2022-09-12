New Suit

Kasowitz Benson Torres filed a defamation lawsuit Monday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Konnech Inc., which challenges allegations that it helped to 'steal' the 2020 election from Donald Trump. The suit accuses the organization True the Vote of profiting off of false claims that Konnech is involved with processing votes in the U.S., as well as claims that the software company is affiliated with the Chinese government and is guilty of bribery and treason. It has been reported that True the Vote, founded by defendant Catherine Engelbrecht, has raised millions of dollars in donations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-03096, Konnech Inc. v. True The Vote Inc. et al.

Technology

September 12, 2022, 12:32 PM