New Suit - Trade Secrets

Fisher & Phillips filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of IT services company Konica Minolta Business Solutions (KMBS). The suit, targeting Coretelligent LLC and four former KMBS employees, accuses Coretelligent of improperly poaching a group of employees from KMBS. The complaint also contends that the defendants misappropriated highly confidential documents to compete directly with KMBS. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00827, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. v. Murphy et al.

Business Services

February 03, 2023, 11:59 AM