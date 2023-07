Who Got The Work

Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Ethicon, Inc. have tapped lawyers from Nukk-Freeman & Cerra to fend off a pending employment lawsuit. The case, over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination, was filed June 5 in New Jersey District Court by Wigdor on behalf of a former senior scientists for Ethicon. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, is 3:23-cv-03091, Kong v. Johnson & Johnson et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 20, 2023, 11:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Jing Kong

Plaintiffs

Mizrahi Kroub LLP

Wigdor

defendants

Ethicon, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

defendant counsels

NukkFreeman Cerra

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act