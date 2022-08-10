Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Litchfield Cavo on Wednesday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Mac's Convenience Stores LLC, Circle K Stores Inc. and RDK Ventures LLC to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, which claims the defendants have a raised curb separating the handicap-accessible ramp from the parking lot in violation of accessibility laws, was filed by Kinnally Flaherty Krentz Loran Hodge & Masur on behalf of Diane Konen. The case is 1:22-cv-04214, Konen v. Rdk Ventures, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 10, 2022, 6:54 PM