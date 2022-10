New Suit - Contract

Konect Energy filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Power Kiosk on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid gas and electricity bills, was brought by Akerman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05759, Konect Management LLC d/b/a Konect Energy v. Power Kiosk LLC.

Energy

October 19, 2022, 7:36 PM