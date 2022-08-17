New Suit - Employment

Fidelity National Information Services, a technology company focused on payment processing, financial software and other services for financial institutions, was slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was brought pro se by Kirankumarreddy Kondapalli. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00896, Kondapalli v. Fidelity National Information Services.

Business Services

August 17, 2022, 11:47 AM