New Suit - Contract

Hidden PPF LLC and Corey Hester, operators of the @Hidden.ny Instagram account, were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Pryor Cashman on behalf of former member and brand consultant Brandon Kombert-Rosenblatt, accuses the defendants of wrongfully expelling the plaintiff as a member, terminating his 15 percent stake in the company and subjecting him to an unlawful noncompete provision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01621, Kombert-Rosenblatt v. Hester et al.