Counsel at Perkins Coie on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Amazon.com and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Dolan Law Firm on behalf of Dahveed Kolodny-Nagy and the Estate of Xiaoyan Kolodgy-Nagy. The complaint pursues claims that the decedent suffered injuries and died after using a defective snow sled manufactured and sold by the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02588, Kolodny-Nagy et al v. Weanas, Inc. et al.
Internet & Social Media
April 06, 2023, 3:20 PM