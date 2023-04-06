Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Perkins Coie on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Amazon.com and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Dolan Law Firm on behalf of Dahveed Kolodny-Nagy and the Estate of Xiaoyan Kolodgy-Nagy. The complaint pursues claims that the decedent suffered injuries and died after using a defective snow sled manufactured and sold by the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02588, Kolodny-Nagy et al v. Weanas, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 06, 2023, 3:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Dahveed Kolodny-Nagy

N.K.

defendants

Amazon.com, LLC

Does 1 to 100

Huzala, Inc.

Weanas, Inc.

Wei Zhang

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims