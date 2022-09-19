Who Got The Work

John M. Thomas and Tamara A. Bush of Dykema Gossett have stepped in as defense counsel to Harley-Davidson in a pending consumer warranty class action. The suit, filed Aug. 5 in California Northern District Court by Gutride Safier, accuses the defendant of issuing warranties which are tied to unlawful parts and repair restrictions. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler, is 4:22-cv-04534, Koller v. Harley-Davidson Motor Company Group, LLC et al.

Automotive

September 19, 2022, 9:41 AM