New Suit - Class Action

Meta Platforms was hit with a digital privacy class action on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Lynch Carpenter and Freed Kanner London & Millen, accuses the defendant of tracking users' internet activity by injecting JavaScript code onto third-party web pages when a user opens an HTML file within the Facebook, Instagram or Messenger apps. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05421, Kolesnikow v. Meta Platforms Inc.

Technology

September 22, 2022, 5:53 PM