New Suit - Employment

Verizon Communications and other defendants were hit with a complaint Monday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00849, Kolcu v. Verizon Communications Inc et al.

Telecommunications

June 26, 2023, 6:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Alper Kolcu

defendants

Verizon Communications Inc

ABC Companies

Alice Hsieh

Chelsea J Meyers

Corey Saffert

Jane Doe 1-9

John Doe 1-9

John M Laughon

Joseph Glisczinksi

Kirti Rose

Leslie Stephenson

Lisa Lauture

Marc Fisher

Mark Peeters

MCI Communications Srvs Inc

Michael Calantone

Roy Piestley

Thomas Pietila

Verizon Benefits Center

Verizon Business Ntwk Srvs LLC

Verizon Business Office

Winsome Taik

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination