New Suit - Employment
Verizon Communications and other defendants were hit with a complaint Monday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00849, Kolcu v. Verizon Communications Inc et al.
Telecommunications
June 26, 2023, 6:58 PM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Verizon Communications Inc
- ABC Companies
- Alice Hsieh
- Chelsea J Meyers
- Corey Saffert
- Jane Doe 1-9
- John Doe 1-9
- John M Laughon
- Joseph Glisczinksi
- Kirti Rose
- Leslie Stephenson
- Lisa Lauture
- Marc Fisher
- Mark Peeters
- MCI Communications Srvs Inc
- Michael Calantone
- Roy Piestley
- Thomas Pietila
- Verizon Benefits Center
- Verizon Business Ntwk Srvs LLC
- Verizon Business Office
- Winsome Taik
nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination