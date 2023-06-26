New Suit - Employment

Verizon Communications and other defendants were hit with a complaint Monday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00849, Kolcu v. Verizon Communications Inc et al.

Telecommunications

June 26, 2023, 6:58 PM

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination