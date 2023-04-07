New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Tenet Healthcare and its Conifer Health Solutions subsidiaries were hit with a data breach class action Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, which pertains to a 2022 cyberattack on Conifer, is backed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Kendall Law Group and Turke & Strauss. According to the suit, the defendants failed to adequately protect sensitive patient data and also took months to notify client healthcare providers of the breach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00744, Kolb v. Conifer Value-Based Care, LLC et al.

Health Care

April 07, 2023, 7:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Nicole Kolb

Plaintiffs

Kendall Law Group PLLC

defendants

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC

Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions, LLC

Conifer Value-Based Care, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract