New Suit - Employment Contract

CVS Health and CVS Pharmacy were slapped with a lawsuit alleging breach of severance agreement Friday in Rhode Island District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Levy & Blackman on behalf of a former senior employee who claims the defendants stopped making payments based on the false pretense that he had been responsible for one of his subordinates sexually harassing another employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00306, Kolady v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 21, 2023, 3:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Emmanuel Kolady

Plaintiffs

Levy & Blackman LLP

defendants

CVS Health Corporation

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

CVS Health Severance Plan For Non-Store Employees,

Steve Stevenson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract