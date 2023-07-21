CVS Health and CVS Pharmacy were slapped with a lawsuit alleging breach of severance agreement Friday in Rhode Island District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Levy & Blackman on behalf of a former senior employee who claims the defendants stopped making payments based on the false pretense that he had been responsible for one of his subordinates sexually harassing another employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00306, Kolady v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
July 21, 2023, 3:04 PM