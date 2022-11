Removed To Federal Court

Husch Blackwell removed a class action lawsuit against PayPal Holdings to Illinois Northern District Court on Monday. The suit was filed by Vedder Price on behalf of non-profit organizations who claim PayPal solicited donations on behalf of charities not enrolled in PayPal's giving fund and wrongfully keeping the donation or collecting a percentage fee from each transaction. The case is 1:22-cv-06532, Kol Hadash Humanistic Congregation et al v. PayPal, Inc. et al.