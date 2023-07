New Suit - Contract

Rieder Noram Inc. d/b/a Rieder North America was sued for breach of contract on Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Squire Patton Boggs on behalf of Joav Kohn, accuses the defendant of failing to timely fabricate and install custom siding for a home construction project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01830, Kohn v. Rieder Noram Inc.

Construction & Engineering

July 19, 2023, 1:46 PM

