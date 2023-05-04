Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Halcon Furniture to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Cornell & Associates and Gale Payne & Associates on behalf of Diane Kohlmeyer Associates Inc. and Diane Kohlmeyer. The suit accuses the defendant's of not properly compensating Kohlmeyer for commission-based work and pursues age discrimination claims. The case is 0:23-cv-60825, Kohlmeyer et al v. Halcon Furniture, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 04, 2023, 7:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Diane Kohlmeyer

Diane Kohlmeyer Associates, Inc.

defendants

Halcon Furniture, LLC

defendant counsels

Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract