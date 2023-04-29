Who Got The Work

Steven E. Seasly and Brittany A. Mallow of Hahn Loeser & Parks have stepped in as defense counsel to Myers Auto Center in an employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed March 15 in Ohio Northern District Court by Spitz Law on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was unlawfully terminated as a result of a disability in violation of the ADA. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary, is 3:23-cv-00528, Kohlhorst v. Myers Auto Center, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 29, 2023, 12:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Abigail Kohlhorst

Plaintiffs

Spitz Law

defendants

Myers Auto Center, LLC

defendant counsels

Hahn Loeser & Parks

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination