Steven E. Seasly and Brittany A. Mallow of Hahn Loeser & Parks have stepped in as defense counsel to Myers Auto Center in an employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed March 15 in Ohio Northern District Court by Spitz Law on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was unlawfully terminated as a result of a disability in violation of the ADA. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary, is 3:23-cv-00528, Kohlhorst v. Myers Auto Center, LLC.
Retail & Consumer Goods
April 29, 2023, 12:54 PM