Michael P. Kahn and Megan R. Mahoney of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld have stepped in as defense counsel to Signature Plumbing Specialties in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts seven patents, was filed Nov. 2 in New York Southern District Court by Foley & Lardner on behalf of Kohler Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, is 1:23-cv-09686, Kohler Co. v. Signature Plumbing Specialties LLC.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
February 06, 2024, 7:29 AM