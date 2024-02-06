Who Got The Work

Michael P. Kahn and Megan R. Mahoney of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld have stepped in as defense counsel to Signature Plumbing Specialties in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts seven patents, was filed Nov. 2 in New York Southern District Court by Foley & Lardner on behalf of Kohler Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, is 1:23-cv-09686, Kohler Co. v. Signature Plumbing Specialties LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 06, 2024, 7:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Kohler Co.

Plaintiffs

Foley & Lardner

defendants

Signature Plumbing Specialties LLC

defendant counsels

One Bryant Park

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims