New Suit - Contract

CPA Global was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by Quarles & Brady on behalf of Kohler Co., accuses the defendant of charging excessive amounts for IP registrations filed on behalf of the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-02884, Kohler Co. v. CPA Global Ltd.

Business Services

November 11, 2022, 4:53 PM