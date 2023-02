New Suit - Copyright

Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court on behalf of artist Irene Koh. The suit takes aim at GearLaunch Inc. for selling products that contain Koh's two-dimensional LGBTQ artwork without her authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00213, Koh v. GearLaunch Inc.

Internet & Social Media

February 27, 2023, 4:28 PM