Amazon.com was slapped with a defamation lawsuit Saturday in Maryland District Court. The court action was filed by intellectual property attorney Francis H. Koh. The suit accuses Amazon of putting Koh on its 'black list' of trademark attorneys and disseminating false statements regarding Koh's alleged association with a trademark that was sanctioned/made invalid by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. According to the suit, Koh contends that Amazon's behavior has allowed for a loss of his major clients, all in an effort to direct them towards its Accelerator program and their 'curated' attorneys. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01712, Koh v. Amazon.Com, Inc.

June 26, 2023, 7:03 AM

