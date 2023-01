New Suit - Contract

Locke Lord filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Kogan Australia. The suit seeks over $900,000 from NBG Trade for allegedly failing to fulfill purchase orders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00576, Kogan Australia Pty. Ltd. v. NBG Trade LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 26, 2023, 2:50 PM