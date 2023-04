Who Got The Work

Kyle V. Miller and Margaret Z. Smith of Butler Snow have stepped in to defend Denbury Gulf Coast Pipelines LLC in a pending personal injury lawsuit arising from the explosion of a carbon dioxide gas line. The complaint was filed Feb. 21 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Hawkins Law on behalf of Korinne Heying Koestler. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tom S. Lee, is 3:23-cv-00133, Koestler v. Denbury Gulf Coast Pipelines, LLC et al.

Energy

April 08, 2023, 4:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Korinne Heying Koestler

Plaintiffs

Hawkins Law, PC

defendants

Denbury Gulf Coast Pipelines, LLC

John and Jane Does I-X

defendant counsels

Butler Snow

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims