Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gunster on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Jill Kelderman Walsh and the Center for Pediatric Neuropsychology to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, seeking to recover benefits, was filed by Cohen Norris Wolmer Ray Telepman Berkowitz & Cohen on behalf of Morgan K. Koepper. The case is 9:23-cv-80663, Koepper v. The Center for Pediatric Neuropsychology, LLC et al.

Health Care

April 17, 2023, 3:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Morgan K Koepper

defendants

Jill Kelderman Walsh

The Center for Pediatric Neuropsychology, LLC

defendant counsels

Gunster

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations