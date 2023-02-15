New Suit - Employment

The Walt Disney Company and other defendants were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Vires Law Group and CGS Law on behalf of Cathryn Koepke, who claims that she was allegedly denied a religious exemption and medical accommodation from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00253, Koepke v. The Walt Disney Company et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 15, 2023, 5:46 AM