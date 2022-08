Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against AGCO Corp. to Wisconsin Western District Court. The suit, concerning a dealer sales and service agreement, was filed by Boardman & Clark on behalf of Koenecke Equipment. The case is 3:22-cv-00465, Koenecke Equipment, Inc. v. AGCO Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 25, 2022, 1:01 PM