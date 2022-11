Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Law Offices of Gordon P. Serou Jr. on Monday removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit against American Security Insurance, an Assurant company, to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, for claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Nicaud & Sunseri Law Firm on behalf of Wade Koehn. The case is 2:22-cv-04594, Koehn v. American Security Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 21, 2022, 1:04 PM