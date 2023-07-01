New Suit
TransParent, a support organization for parents and caregivers of transgender children, and the parents of four trans children in Georgia filed a federal constitutional challenge on Thursday to a Georgia law that prohibits medical providers from providing hormone therapy and other gender affirming care to minors. Georgia Senate Bill 140 was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on March 23 and took effect July 1. The suit, which seeks to block enforcement of the ban, is backed by the Southern Poverty Law Center, ACLU Foundation of Georgia, Human Rights Campaign Foundation and O'Melveny & Myers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02904, Koe et al v. Noggle et al.
Health Care
July 01, 2023, 8:18 PM
Plaintiffs
- Amy Koe
- Anna Zoe
- Emma Koe
- Hailey Moe
- Lisa Zoe
- Paul Voe
- Tori Moe
- TransParent
- Southern Poverty Law Center
- O'Melveny & Myers
- Aclu Of Georgia -Atl
- American Civil Liberties Union Foundation Of Georgia
defendants
- Alexander S. Gross
- Anthony Williamson
- Austin Flint
- Barby J. Simmons
- Caylee Noggle
- Charles E. Harris, Jr.
- Charmaine Faucher
- Cynthia Rucker
- Daniel Dorsey
- David Crews
- Debi Dalton
- J. Jeffrey Marshall
- John S. Antalis
- Judy Gardner
- Kathryn Cheek
- Mark Shane Mobley
- Matthew W. Norman
- Nelva Lee
- Norman Boyd
- Robert S. Cowles, III
- Roger Folsom
- Russell Crutchfield
- Ruthie Crider
- Sreenivasulu Gangasani
- Subrahmanya Bhat
- The Georgia Composite Medical Board
- The Georgia Department of Community Healths Board of Community Health
- William Bostock
nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation