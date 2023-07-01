New Suit

TransParent, a support organization for parents and caregivers of transgender children, and the parents of four trans children in Georgia filed a federal constitutional challenge on Thursday to a Georgia law that prohibits medical providers from providing hormone therapy and other gender affirming care to minors. Georgia Senate Bill 140 was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on March 23 and took effect July 1. The suit, which seeks to block enforcement of the ban, is backed by the Southern Poverty Law Center, ACLU Foundation of Georgia, Human Rights Campaign Foundation and O'Melveny & Myers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02904, Koe et al v. Noggle et al.

