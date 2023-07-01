New Suit

TransParent, a support organization for parents and caregivers of transgender children, and the parents of four trans children in Georgia filed a federal constitutional challenge on Thursday to a Georgia law that prohibits medical providers from providing hormone therapy and other gender affirming care to minors. Georgia Senate Bill 140 was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on March 23 and took effect July 1. The suit, which seeks to block enforcement of the ban, is backed by the Southern Poverty Law Center, ACLU Foundation of Georgia, Human Rights Campaign Foundation and O'Melveny & Myers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02904, Koe et al v. Noggle et al.

July 01, 2023, 8:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Amy Koe

Anna Zoe

Emma Koe

Hailey Moe

Lisa Zoe

Paul Voe

Tori Moe

TransParent

Plaintiffs

Southern Poverty Law Center

O'Melveny & Myers

Aclu Of Georgia -Atl

American Civil Liberties Union Foundation Of Georgia

defendants

Alexander S. Gross

Anthony Williamson

Austin Flint

Barby J. Simmons

Caylee Noggle

Charles E. Harris, Jr.

Charmaine Faucher

Cynthia Rucker

Daniel Dorsey

David Crews

Debi Dalton

J. Jeffrey Marshall

John S. Antalis

Judy Gardner

Kathryn Cheek

Mark Shane Mobley

Matthew W. Norman

Nelva Lee

Norman Boyd

Robert S. Cowles, III

Roger Folsom

Russell Crutchfield

Ruthie Crider

Sreenivasulu Gangasani

Subrahmanya Bhat

The Georgia Composite Medical Board

The Georgia Department of Community Healths Board of Community Health

William Bostock

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation