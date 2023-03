Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Tucker Ellis and Cardelli Lanfear on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Otis Worldwide, a manufacturer of elevators, escalators and moving walkways, to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injuries arising from an allegedly defective escalator, was filed by attorney Mark Sisson on behalf of Mary Kocsis. The case is 2:23-cv-10688, Kocsis v. Otis Elevator Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 23, 2023, 5:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Mary Kocsis

defendants

Otis Elevator Company

defendant counsels

Cardelli Lanfear, P.C.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims