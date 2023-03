Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dinsmore & Shohl on Monday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc. to New York Northern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Lemberg Law on behalf of the owner of a new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander vehicle. The case is 1:23-cv-00326, Kocher v. Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Automotive

March 15, 2023, 6:32 AM