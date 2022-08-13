New Suit

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani sued the U.S. Federal Trade Commission Friday in Idaho District Court on behalf of Kochava Inc., a provider of digital marketing and analytics tools for app developers. The suit seeks to block the FTC from bringing an imminent enforcement action against Kochava over its collection and sale of geolocation data. Kochava claims that the data at issue does not directly link user identifiers to specific locations and seeks a declaration that its data collection does not constitute an 'unfair' or 'deceptive' business practice under Section 5 of the the FTC Act. The case is 2:22-cv-00349, Kochava, Inc. v. Federal Trade Commission.

Government

August 13, 2022, 1:48 PM