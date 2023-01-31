Kobre & Kim Worked With Translator Charged Alongside FBI Age...

News From Law.com

Law firm Kobre & Kim was retained by a foreign principal with close ties to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska with the help of a former FBI agent and Russian diplomat who were indicted earlier this month for allegedly aiding the oligarch's efforts to be delisted from U.S. sanctions. In a case that highlights the level of foreign influence on high-level government agents and domestic lawyers, prosecutors stated in the indictment this month that Deripaska recruited defendants Charles McGonigal and Sergey Shestakov for work that allegedly violated U.S. sanctions.

January 31, 2023, 10:48 AM