New Suit - Employment

Nathan Koach and Jason Reed, founders of the clothing brand 'Suburban Riot,' filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in California Central District Court in connection with the sale of their company Sub_Urban LLC to defendant Trevco Inc., where they subsequently became employees. According to the complaint, Trevco terminated the plaintiffs and then wrongfully withheld severance payments by falsely accusing the plaintiffs of concealing information about Sub_Urban LLC's advertising accounts on Facebook. The suit was filed by Buchalter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07796, Koach et al. v. Trevco Inc.