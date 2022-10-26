New Suit - Employment Class Action

NCR Corp., an information technology company providing self-service kiosks, was hit with a collective employment action Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of workers employed by the defendant as hourly-paid customer engineers. The lawsuit, which alleges timekeeping and pay violations, was brought by Werman Salas P.C., Josephson Dunlap LLP and Bruckner Burch PLLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05925, Knutson v. NCR Corporation.

Technology

October 26, 2022, 6:41 PM