Jason M. Pannu of Freeman, Mathis & Gary has entered an appearance for Jones Bros. Contractors LLC in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The complaint was filed July 17 in Tennessee Middle District Court by DRS Law on behalf of Lance Garrett Knutson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr., is 3:23-cv-00701, Knutson v. 2 Girls Trucking, LLC et al.

August 31, 2023, 9:46 AM

Lance Garrett Knutson

Law Offices Of David Randolph Smith & Associates

2 Girls Trucking, LLC

Jerry Cole

Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC.

Feeney & Murray, P.C.

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision