New Suit - Product Liability

Amazon was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Tuesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Buche & Associates on behalf of Joanne Knupp, whose 21-month-old child allegedly swallowed a lithium-ion battery which fell out of a wireless color-changing LED light remote. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01112, Knupp v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

July 25, 2023, 8:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Joanne Knupp

Plaintiffs

Buche And Associates, P.C.

defendants

Amazon.com Services, LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims