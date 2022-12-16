Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Womble Bond Dickinson on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Zillow Group, the real estate web portal that owns Trulia and Zillow, to South Carolina District Court. The suit, filed by the McGrath Law Firm on behalf of Hallie Knudson and Steven Knudson, accuses Zillow of negligently changing a property sale closing date causing the plaintiffs to sustain excess moving charges and lose their 'mortage rate lock.' The case is 2:22-cv-04509, Knudson et al v. Zillow Inc.

Real Estate

December 16, 2022, 7:19 AM