Who Got The Work

James W. McGarry of Goodwin Procter and Randi F. Knepper of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter are defending MetLife in a pending ERISA class action. The case, filed Jan. 25 in New Jersey District Court, accuses the company of misappropriating tens of millions of dollars in drug rebates. The suit is backed by Morgan & Morgan, Wenzel Fenton Cabassa and Engstrom Lee McDonough Thompson & Thomson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William J. Martini, is 2:23-cv-00426, Knudsen et al v. Metlife Group, Inc.

Insurance

March 13, 2023, 5:23 AM