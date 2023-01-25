New Suit - ERISA Class Action

MetLife Group was hit with an ERISA class action Wednesday in New Jersey District Court accusing the company of misappropriating 'tens of millions' of dollars in drug rebates. The suit was brought by Morgan & Morgan, Wenzel Fenton Cabassa and Engstrom Lee McDonough Thompson & Thomson on behalf of former participants in the MetLife Options & Choices Plan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00426, Knudsen et al v. Metlife Group, Inc.

Insurance

January 25, 2023, 5:32 PM