New Suit - Consumer

Nissan was hit with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit on Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Virginia Motor Vehicle Warranty Enforcement Act, was filed by the Consumer Law Group on behalf of the owners of a 2021 Nissan Armada Platinum. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00501, Knox et al. v. Nissan North America Inc.

Automotive

December 02, 2022, 1:44 PM