Who Got The Work

Kaitlin E. Gallen of Polsinelli has entered an appearance for Examinetics Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage violations. The suit was filed Nov. 9 in Missouri Western District Court by Cornerstone Law Firm on behalf of a trio of occupational health specialists. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Greg Kays, is 4:22-cv-00737, Knox et al v. Me 2 You Academy of Phlebotomy LLC et al.

Health Care

December 24, 2022, 11:28 AM