Who Got The Work

Barry Y. Freeman of Roetzel & Andress has entered an appearance for U.S.A. Silo Service Inc. in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed Nov. 16 in Ohio Southern District Court by Barkan Meizlish DeRose Cox and Brian G. Miller Co. on behalf of current and former workers employed by the defendant as laborers to perform construction, restoration or inspection services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James L. Graham, is 2:22-cv-04045, Knowlton v. U.S.A. Silo Service, Inc.

Ohio

December 31, 2022, 11:53 AM