Who Got The Work

Karla Del Pozo Garcia of Dentons has entered an appearance for Fine & Raw in a pending website accessibility class action. The complaint, filed Oct. 30 in New York Southern District Court by Gottlieb & Associates, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, is 1:23-cv-09500, Knowles v. Fine & Raw LLC.

Internet & Social Media

December 14, 2023, 8:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Carlton Knowles

Plaintiffs

Gottlieb & Associates

Jeffrey M. Gottlieb, Esq.

defendants

Fine & Raw LLC

defendant counsels

Dentons

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA