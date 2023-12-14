Karla Del Pozo Garcia of Dentons has entered an appearance for Fine & Raw in a pending website accessibility class action. The complaint, filed Oct. 30 in New York Southern District Court by Gottlieb & Associates, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, is 1:23-cv-09500, Knowles v. Fine & Raw LLC.
Internet & Social Media
December 14, 2023, 8:01 AM