New Suit - Personal Injury

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. and State Farm Automobile Insurance Co. were sued Thursday in New Jersey District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit, for uninsured motorist benefits, was filed by the Barrist Firm on behalf of Ernest Knowlden. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03636, Knowlden v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 07, 2023, 5:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Ernest Knowlden

Plaintiffs

The Barrist Firm, LLC

defendants

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision