Three days into a Fulton County State Court jury trial, Atlanta litigators on opposite sides of the aisle settled a premise liability dispute for $3.49 million.Now the plaintiff and defense attorneys behind the seven-figure resolution are opening up about how discovery and negotiation challenges led the case into, and back out of, the courtroom before jurors could render a verdict.

Insurance

February 28, 2023, 2:45 PM