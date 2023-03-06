Know Any of These Candidates? Theyre Interviewing to Become ...

News From Law.com

The field is many, but the decisions will leave few. Of the list of 16 South Florida candidates before the Seventeenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission for Broward Circuit Court judgeships, one might be chosen to replace Judge Charles Greene, who retired after more than 32 years on the bench serving as administrative judge of the probate and guardianship division. Another candidate could replace Judge Linda A. Alley, who died in January from pneumonia while she was undergoing cancer treatment.

