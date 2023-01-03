Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Polsinelli on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Guard-All Building Solutions Manufacturing, Pfeifer Structures, Adam Auten and Peter Bielefeld to Washington Western District Court. The suit, brought by Harrigan Leyh Farmer & Thomsen on behalf of Marc Knoll, seeks to recoup a $150,000 deposit for the construction of a tension fabric structure on the plaintiff's property. The case is 2:23-cv-00005, Knoll v. Guard-All Building Solutions Manufacturing LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

January 03, 2023, 8:54 PM