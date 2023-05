Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bennett Bricklin & Saltzburg on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against L’Oreal, Garnier and Salon Care Arcadia Beauty Labs to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Newman Williams on behalf of Elizabeth Knoell, who allegedly suffered chemicals burns after using the defendants' products to dye her hair. The case is 3:23-cv-00815, Knoell v. L'Oreal USA et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 18, 2023, 2:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Elizabeth Knoell

Plaintiffs

Robert J. Kidwell

defendants

L'Oreal USA

ABC Corporation

Garnier

Salon Care Arcadia Beauty Labs, LLC

defendant counsels

Bennett, Bricklin & Saltzburg

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims